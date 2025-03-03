Alex Pereira shocks fans by stripping down to boxers and showing off current weight on scale six days before UFC 313: "His cuts at 185 defied logic"

Alex Pereira is gearing up for his UFC 313 main event against Magomed Ankalaev, and his latest weight check has left fans in awe. With six days until fight night, the reigning light heavyweight champion stepped on the scales, revealing his current weight at 227.5 pounds (103.2 kg).

A video shared by @ChampRDS on social media shows Pereira stripping down to his boxers before stepping on the scale.

The Brazilian, known for his remarkable weight cuts, previously competed as a middleweight in the UFC before moving up to light heavyweight. Despite his success at 185 pounds, he transitioned to the higher division after losing his title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.

Fans were quick to react, with one user praising Pereira’s ability to cut weight:

"One of the best professional weight cutters we’ve ever seen in the UFC, and I mean that as a compliment. His cuts at 185 defied logic."

Another speculated:

"That is after losing a lot of his walk around weight. I wonder how much does he walk around at... prolly at about 240 to 250??"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Alex Pereira's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Alex Pereira Issues $200,000 charity challenge for UFC 313 opponent

Alex Pereira has added an extra layer of intrigue to his UFC 313 title defense against Magomed Ankalaev by proposing a $200,000 charity challenge.

'Poatan', who has successfully defended his title three times since moving up to 205 pounds, took to X to issue the challenge. He called on Ankalaev to accept the bet, with the winner choosing a charity to receive the funds.

This move echoes a past controversy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where McGregor initially pledged a donation but later diverted it to another organization:

"Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice. Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands @AliAbdelaziz00 @AnkalaevM."

