Alex Pereira sister: Is Aline Pereira also a pro MMA fighter? Here's all you need to know

Alex Pereira is a former champion in the UFC, and the Brazilian's sister, Aline Pereira, is now on her way up in the sport.

Aline Pereira has followed in her brother's footsteps by starting as a kickboxer, and at 32, she now competes in MMA. She holds a kickboxing record of 6-2 with just one TKO win. After competing in kickboxing between 2017 and 2021 under various promotional banners, Pereira transitioned to MMA.

However, her pro-MMA debut didn't go as planned as she suffered a unanimous decision loss to Helen Peralta at LFA 147 last year. Pereira recently picked up her maiden victory in MMA, defeating Chelsea Conner via decision at LFA 160 in Kentucky, USA.

Sean Strickland on training with Alex Pereira

Ahead of his upcoming Fight Night headlining bout against Abus Magomedov next month, top-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland trained with former foe Alex Pereira. The duo notably shared the octagon last year at UFC 276, where Pereira came away with a first-round knockout victory.

Strickland had nothing but praise for Pereira after their recent training session, hailing the Brazilian's patented punching power.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Strickland knows the power of Pereira first-hand Strickland knows the power of Pereira first-hand 😳 https://t.co/9hbdK0BqQs

Alex Pereira lost his middleweight title in his MMA rematch with Israel Adesanya earlier this year. While many expected 'Poatan' to run it back with Adesanya in a trilogy bout for the 185-pound title, the Brazilian announced that he is moving up to light heavyweight for his next fight.

Pereira will make his UFC 205-pound debut at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City next month, taking on former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event. If he goes on to win gold in his new division, a rubber match with Adesanya could be on the cards.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Adesanya isn’t completely ruling out fighting Pereira for a 5th time Adesanya isn’t completely ruling out fighting Pereira for a 5th time 👀 https://t.co/jDFgbVukzh

Poll : 0 votes