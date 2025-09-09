"Alex Pereira should take note," "Batman training with Superman" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili-Demetrious Johnson linkup for Cory Sandhagen fight

Merab Dvalishvili was recently spotted training with Demetrious Johnson, with images from their sessions shared by the UFC bantamweight champion, generating excitement among fans.'The Machine' is set to defend his bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 on Oct. 4. This upcoming fight will be Dvalishvili's third title defense, and he is seemingly leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.A few pictures from his training session with Johnson were also reposted by @ChampRDS on X. Although retired, Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Alex Pereira should take note instead of having Strickland help 🙈😭&quot;Another user wrote:&quot;Damn, who is Sandhagen training with bc MD and DJ is basically Batman training with Superman&quot;Others commented:&quot;Sandhagen going to sleep for sure now 😭💀&quot;&quot;Ima big fan of DJ, but I'm rooting for Sandhangen.&quot;&quot;Two legends training together.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Merab Dvalishvili-Demetrious Johnson linkup. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Former champion previews Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen fightMerab Dvalishvili is currently on a 13-fight winning streak. Apart from his losses in his first two UFC fights, he has not suffered any defeats in the leading MMA promotion. In contrast, Cory Sandhagen has a record of 4-1 in his last five UFC outings, with his most recent victory being over Deiveson Figueiredo.In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley previewed Dvalishvili's fight against Sandhagen. He emphasized not to underestimate 'The Sandman', saying:&quot;The dude [Dvalishvili] jumped into a frozen lake on top of his head; not surprised that he's fighting back-to-back-to-back times. He's a savage. He's built for fighting, and why not take advantage of it? Not surprised at all... He's sloppy in certain positions, and he's beatable. He's definitely beatable, and you can't count Cory out.&quot;