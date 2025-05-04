"Scary injury for Figgy" - Fans react as Cory Sandhagen TKOs Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines

In the main event of UFC Des Moines, Cory Sandhagen secured a second-round knockout victory over former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Sandhagen had the Brazilian on his back in the second round, and the subsequent scramble caused Figueiredo an injury. The Brazilian was holding his knee as he was forced to tap, sparking fan reactions on X.

The UFC Des Moines card delivered some exciting fights. Reinier de Ridder knocked out Bo Nickal, while Daniel Rodriguez also knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio. The official UFC account on X posted a video of Figueiredo tapping out and Sandhagen celebrating his win.

Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:

"Scary injury for Figgy that looks bad, in a lot of pain.. praying for a speedy recovery."

Others wrote:

"Figgy got clowned. Needs to go back down in weight"

"Pop his knee?"

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Cory Sandhagen says Deiveson Figueiredo's injury wasn't a fluke

Cory Sandhagen used the famous 50/50 position against Deiveson Figueiredo, where one opponent wrap their legs around the opponent's leg. The position creates an entanglement that places massive torque on the leg of the opponent, which puts the knee under immense pressure.

In his post-fight interview, Sandhagen pointed out that the Brazilian's injury wasn't a fluke and that he did the same thing to T.J. Dillashaw. He said:

"Nah, it wasn't a shame [the way it ended]. If you don't know how to play 50/50, your knee gets popped. It happened to T.J., it happened to Figgy. If you just don't know how to play that position, you lose. I'm just better there."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (0:20):

