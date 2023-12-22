"Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones" - Wild fan theories spiral out of control after 'Poatan' makes mystery "300" post

A cryptic social media post by Alex Pereira has left fans intrigued and pondering over its meaning.

'Poatan' solidified his status as one of the UFC's most remarkable fighters by securing the light heavyweight title with a second-round knockout triumph over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November.

Within a span of only two years and with just seven fights, the 36-year-old Brazilian has ascended to the pinnacle of the UFC, achieving the rare feat of becoming a two-division champion.

Pereira seems to be contemplating the possibility of stepping into an even heavier weight class, with his mentor and friend Glover Teixeira alluding to the idea. Teixeira recently hinted that 'Poatan' could potentially make the move to the heavyweight division, given his natural walk-around weight of 233 pounds.

As the prospect of gracing the historic UFC 300 card in April 2024 looms, Pereira has ignited a social media frenzy. His cryptic Instagram Stories post, "30+300=3," has led fans to speculate wildly, with many suggesting that it hints at a move to the heavyweight division and a third championship pursuit in the octagon.

Meanwhile, some enthusiasts interpret it as a potential light heavyweight title defense against his former rival Israel Adesanya.

"30 more lbs UFC 300 3rd MMA title? Is he gonna fight Aspinall for interim HW championship?

"Izzy is going up 30 lbs for UFC 300 = 3 Fight trilogy"

"Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones 🙌"

Bas Rutten speculates on Alex Pereira's potential heavyweight title bid

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, legendary UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten expressed his belief that Alex Pereira could achieve success in the heavyweight division if he decides to make the move up, attributing this potential success to his larger body frame.

However, he also sees a potential obstacle in the form of reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Rutten said:

"Yes, he can do it in everything, he can do it in heavyweight. Imagine him versus Jon Jones, how bada** fight that will be. The thing is, though, Jones is very smart guy, he's very methodical in everything he does, and he will not let his ego rule his actions."

He added:

"Normal fighters, they're going to strike with him because they want to prove to everybody that it's a better striker. Why would you take the risk, you know? Against a guy like Pereira, I mean, he connects, the fight is over."

Check out Bas Rutten's comments below (41:40):