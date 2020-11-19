UFC Flyweight contender Alex Perez has called out former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt for 'taking a shortcut' to a title in the promotion.

ESPN Journalist Ariel Helwani has revealed that Alex Perez told him Cody Garbrandt is looking to fight smaller guys at the Flyweight Division because he knows it will be difficult for him to win back the title he once owned at Bantamweight.

Alex Perez believes original #UFC255 title challenger Cody Garbrandt was trying to “take a shortcut” by fighting “smaller guys.”



Alex Perez is of the view that Cody Garbrandt is trying to cut down to Flyweight because he currently finds it difficult to work his way up to the top of the UFC Bantamweight division.

Perez said that since he is unable to earn a title shot in the 135lbs division, Garbrandt wants to drop down and fight smaller guys at the Flyweight division.

Alex Perez said that he feels Cody Garbrandt isn't willing to put in the amount of hard work and dedication that is required to become a champion in his own division. Perez believes that is the reason Garbrandt wants to drop down to flyweight.

Alex Perez awaits the biggest test of his career at UFC 255

Alex Perez is set to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC Flyweight title in the headliner of the upcoming UFC 255 pay-per-view set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Perez got the opportunity to fight for the title when Cody Garbrandt pulled out of his Flyweight title fight against champion Deiveson Figueiredo at the aforementioned PPV due to a torn bicep.

"I tore my bicep on Monday," Garbrandt posted on Facebook. "The UFC decided to replace me but told me I’ll face the winner. Time to heal and stay ready. Control what you can control in this life. I always count my blessings when negative things arise."

If Perez manages to take the title from Figueiredo at UFC 255, and Garbrandt sticks to his pursuit of gold at the flyweight division, then we might see the pair throw down inside the Octagon in the future.