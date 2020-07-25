UFC Flyweight Alex Perez has vouched for a shot at newly-crowned UFC Flyweight Champion, Deiveson Figueiredo. While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Perez claimed that he feels he is next in line for a shot at the Flyweight strap.

During his interview with MMA Junkie, Alex Perez pointed out how he bounced back from his loss to Joseph Benavidez and also noted how he has finished off the last two of his three opponents.

“Honestly I feel like I’m next in line. If you look at what I’ve done the last couple of fights – I mean, Moreno’s been in the UFC; he has a draw and two decision wins. I had lost to Joe (Benavidez), came back, I beat Mark (De La Rosa), a decision, and I’ve beat two ranked guys and a guy that he just fought (Formiga) and went to a decision with, which I thought was pretty close. Technically, it doesn’t matter what I think, but I thought the fight was close."- said Alex Perez.

In his last fight in the Octagon, Alex Perez beat Jussier Formiga via first-round TKO and the former even claimed that he considers himself to be a hard matchup for anyone right now. Perez further pointed out his solid ground game and standing game, as well.

“I feel like I’m a hard matchup for everybody. I’m good on the ground, I’m good on the feet, and I got good wrestling. I might not be the best at all of those areas, but I’m pretty damn good at every area. I got the size to match him. My fighting style is to come forward. I don’t think you guys have ever seen me back up in a fight.”- Alex Perez added.

Could Alex Perez face Deiveson Figueiredo next?

Alex Perez has been calling for a shot at the UFC Flyweight Title, however, it remains to be seen if the UFC will allow him to face Deiveson Figueiredo in the latter's first title defense. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the UFC Flyweight division.