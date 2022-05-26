Alex Polizzi posts X-ray of broken jaw suffered against Yoel Romero at Bellator 280 

Bellator's Alex Polizzi recently offered fans some insight into the extent of his injuries in the wake of his clash against Yoel Romero. He shared stills of an X-ray that displayed a massive and seemingly painful crack running down his lower jaw.

The duo locked horns during the co-main event of the recently concluded Bellator 280 that took place earlier this month. The action unfolded at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

In a recent post on social media, Polizzi shared pictures of the X-rays of his broken jaw and foot with his fans, hinting at a potentially lengthy layoff to recover from the gruesome injury.

Check out Alex Polizzi's post on Instagram right below:

"Ope! We should probably just heal and drink [Milk] for a bit."

Over the course of the fight, Romero dropped Polizzi on multiple occasions. The fight saw the 'Soldier of God' control most of the action and dominate the striking exchanges until he put the American away for good.

The former UFC fighter landed a strong shot that floored Polizzi in the third round, forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest. The official time of the stoppage was 4:59 of Round 3.

Yoel Romero set to meet his original Bellator 280 foe Melvin Manhoef inside the cage

In the aftermath of his bout against Alex Polizzi, the Bellator's matchmakers steered Yoel Romero towards a light heavyweight fight against Melvin Manhoef. Romero was originally scheduled to compete against Manhoef at Bellator 280.

However, an injury to Manhoef derailed what was expected to be his retirement fight. Their light heavyweight clash will take place at Bellator Dublin, which is slated to take place on September 23.

BellatorMMA @BellatorMMA



Bellator is bringing the to the 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝑿 𝑵𝒐 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒚Bellator is bringing theto the @3ArenaDublin on Sept. 23, with an epic encounter between Yoel Romero and Melvin Manhoef. #BellatorDublin 𝑺𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑮𝒐𝒅 𝑿 𝑵𝒐 𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒚Bellator is bringing the 🔥 to the @3ArenaDublin on Sept. 23, with an epic encounter between Yoel Romero and Melvin Manhoef. #BellatorDublin https://t.co/wcMiEhdyz2

Manhoef was forced to pull out of his clash against Romero after he suffered an injury while heroically defending his home and apprehending three men who attempted to rob him.

Combat Academia @CombatAcademia



Dudes picked the wrong house



(via mma junkie)



#MelvinManhoef #Bellator Melvin Manhoef chased and detained three burglars attempting to rob his house.Dudes picked the wrong house(via mma junkie) Melvin Manhoef chased and detained three burglars attempting to rob his house. Dudes picked the wrong house😂(via mma junkie)#MelvinManhoef #Bellator https://t.co/TI6SOc5eG3

Yoel Romero's sophomore fight under the promotional banner of Bellator offered him the opportunity to find his way back to winning ways after having consolidated four setbacks on the trot.

The southpaw will hope to replicate the same results in his next fight against Manhoef when Bellator returns to Ireland in September.

