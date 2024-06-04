Alexa Grasso dismisses Valentina Shevchenko's claim about UFC 306 at The Sphere

Confusion surrounds the theme for UFC 306 at The Sphere, scheduled for September 14 in Las Vegas. While Valentina Shevchenko, the former flyweight champion, recently stated the event wouldn't celebrate Mexican Independence Day like last year's Noche UFC, current champion Alexa Grasso contradicts this notion.

Leading up to the premiere of ‘The Ultimate Fighter 32,’ where Grasso and Shevchenko serve as opposing coaches, Shevchenko suggested a change in plans for UFC 306. 'Bullet', who is expected to face Grasso in a trilogy bout for the flyweight title at UFC 306, told MMA Junkie:

"As my understanding...It is not Mexican Independence Day [themed] because it is going to be focused on The Sphere. It's gonna be focusing on UFC 306...It's nothing related to Mexican Independence Day. It's going to be completely different event, completely different location, completely different day. Close, but different."

However, Grasso remains confident the event will retain its original theme. Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, the Mexican said:

“As far as I know, it’s going to be Noche UFC again…I’ve seen a few interviews from Dana White, and he is saying it’s a love letter for the Mexican Independence Day, for the Mexican fighters, and he had a really, really good experience last year with Noche UFC. It would break records on ESPN, UFC Fight Pass. As I know, it’s going to be 100 percent dedicated to Mexican Independence Day.”

Check out Alexa Grasso's comments below:

What happened in the first two fights between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko?

The captivating rivalry between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko is far from settled. After two thrilling encounters, a third fight appears to be on the horizon.

Their first clash, at UFC 285 in March 2023, produced a major upset. Grasso, the underdog, stunned the world with a fourth-round submission victory over the seemingly invincible flyweight queen, Shevchenko. Determined to reclaim her title, Shevchenko demanded a rematch, which took place at UFC Noche six months later. This highly anticipated bout ended in a controversial split decision draw, leaving fans wanting more.

Recently, both fighters signed on to coach the upcoming season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', further fueling speculation of a trilogy fight. While the exact filming schedule for TUF 32 is under wraps, a potential showdown on Mexican Independence Day weekend (September 16) at The Sphere in Las Vegas seems imminent. However, this hinges on the completion of the TUF season.