Alexa Grasso's knee strikes legal in Valentina Shevchenko fight due to minor technicality, says NSAC official

Alexa Grasso held on to her UFC flyweight championship in a contentious split draw against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Noche UFC last weekend.

The bout was an instant classic marked by a see-saw battle, where both fighters had significant moments throughout the intense 25-minute match. Ultimately, the judges couldn't reach a unanimous decision. Two judges scored it 48-47 in favor of each fighter, while a third judge scored it as a draw with a score of 47-47.

Besides the disputed decision, there was another controversial moment in the fight, even according to Valentina Shevchenko. During the fourth round, Alexa Grasso pressured 'Bullet', who responded with sharp counters.

When Shevchenko attempted a takedown, Grasso defended and delivered a rapid series of knee strikes to Shevchenko's head as she tried to place one hand on the ground. Shevchenko indicated to the referee that these knee strikes were illegal, but the fight continued.

According to combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani, Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) officials deemed Alexa Grasso's knee strikes legal based on a minor technicality. In a recent video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Helwani said:

"I did speak to the NSAC and an official there told me that it is one hand. The hand has to be either flat on the mat or weight-bearing and they also told me that in between rounds they actually checked the replay."

He added:

"They checked multiple times and they determined that all the knees hit legally because the hand wasn't flat and or weight-bearing and or at times even on the mat when they were landing."

Check out Helwani's comments below:

Daniel Cormier desires a trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

After the rather controversial rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, there's growing support for a third fight between them. Even UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier thinks it's necessary.

In a video on his YouTube channel discussing the UFC women's flyweight championship bout at Noche UFC, 'DC' praised their epic battle and expressed a desire to see them square off once more. He said:

"Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put on an absolute classic. Got to run it back. We’ve got to have these two women fight again. I feel like every time we match them up, we’re in line for a tremendous fight between these two."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 8:03):