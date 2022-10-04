Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo: Height, weight, reach, and UFC record comparison

UFC flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo are set to collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 62 on October 15.

According to the UFC's official fighters' page, Grasso stands slightly taller at 5'4" compared to the Brazilian, who is 5'3". Araujo, meanwhile, has a 68-inch reach, which gives her a two-inch advantage over Grasso, who has a reach of 66 inches.

As for their weight, both fighters weighed in at 125lbs on the scale for their recent UFC bouts earlier this year.

Grasso made her UFC debut in November 2016 and boasts a 6-3 record inside the octagon. Her overall MMA record stands at a proud 14-3.

Araujo, on the other hand, made her promotional debut in May 2019 and has since compiled a record of 5-2. Her overall record stands at 11-3.

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo look for title contention

Alexa Grasso is ranked No.5 in the flyweight division and is riding a three-fight win streak. In her most recent outing in March, the Mexican standout dispatched Joanne Wood with an impressive first-round rear-naked choke submission.

Prior to that victory, Grasso scored two consecutive unanimous decision wins. Her first win came over Ji Yeon Kim in August 2020 followed by another win over Maycee Barber in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo will enter the bout on the back of a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee in May earlier this year. With her latest win, she rebounded from her decision loss to Katlyn Chookagian in May 2021. The 35-year-old now has the opportunity to pick up her second straight win when she takes on the Mexican.

Both fighters will be aware of the opportunity this fight presents and will do everything in their power to produce a statement performance. A dominant showing from either of these ladies could vault the winner into another high-profile match before an ultimate title shot.

