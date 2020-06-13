Alexander Gustafsson confirms his return to the UFC

Alexander Gustafsson has explained his move to the UFC Heavyweight Division.

'The Mauler' is set to return to the Octagon against Fabricio Werdum.

Alexander Gustafsson

Alexander Gustafsson is reportedly out of his retirement and aiming for a comeback to the UFC. For his upcoming fight, 'The Mauler' is expected to step into the cage against Fabricio Werdum.

While speaking on MaulerBet recently, Gustafsson has confirmed that he will indeed be returning to the UFC, confirming his upcoming fight against Werdum, and also explaining his return from retirement.

Alexander Gustafsson confirms his UFC return

After much speculation, Alexander Gustafsson will be returning to the Octagon and the man himself has confirmed that for his return bout, the former UFC Light Heavyweight sensation will be stepping up to Heavyweight for a clash against Fabricio Werdum.

Discussing the fight on MaulerBet, Gustafsson claimed that he never lost the itch for fighting and is excited to face a host of new opponents, in a brand new division. 'The Mauler' claimed that he made the decision for his comeback a few weeks ago and has stayed active, as well. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I’ve missed it, I miss competing and I don’t feel like I’m just quite done with it yet. Despite of what I felt before. So, I never lost the itch. And now in a new division and against new opponents, I have very exciting times ahead of me. I made the decision [to come back] in the past few weeks. I’ve stayed active, despite the strange times we’re in.”- Gustafsson told MaulerBet.

Gustafsson further talked about his upcoming move to the UFC Heavyweight Divison and why he feels that he's prepared for the bigger athletes in the promotion. 'The Mauler' noted that he's always been a big Light Heavyweight and his frame has comparatively bigger.

“I’ve always seen myself as a big light heavyweight fighter, I have a big frame and walk around quite heavy. So, I’ve always had to cut around 33 lbs. to make weight. And, since the fight got finalized just now, with 6-7 weeks to go I wouldn’t have been able to make LHW anyway. But regardless I would’ve made to move to HW to try it out, it’s a new challenge to put it simply. For me to be able to down a chicken pasta in fight week hasn’t happened in 15 years... In the past when I’d made my 33 lbs. weight cut there would always be some small injury, my back, my knee or something else. It takes a toll on you to make that cut during all these years.”

It has been almost three years since Alexander Gustafsson recorder his last UFC win when he defeated Glover Teixeira. As of now, nothing has been finalized for his return to the Octagon, however, 'The Mauler' is expected to step into the cage against former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Fabricio Werdum.