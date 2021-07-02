Alexander Gustafsson set to make his return to the UFC light heavyweight division in an exciting showdown

UFC veteran Alexander Gustafsson will reportedly return to the octagon in a fight against Paul Craig. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender is expected to face the Scotsman on September 4.

News of the fight was initially reported by Frontkick.Online. Alexander Gustafsson's return will take place on a date when the UFC is expected to be returning to London.

The card will also feature bantamweights Nathaniel Wood and Jonathan Martinez in a 135-pound showdown.

The fight will be Craig's return to the octagon after his latest victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263. The Scotland native absolutely destroyed the up-and-coming Hill via a brutal armbar and will have the chance to secure another big victory against one of the sport's biggest European names.

With a win over a veteran like Alexander Gustafsson, Craig could find himself in a fight against a top-ranked opponent next. However, the task at hand definitely isn't easy for 'Bearjew'.

Alexander Gustafsson will aim to get a much needed victory for himself upon his return

Alexander Gustafsson is in need of a big victory in the UFC. The former UFC light heavyweight title contender will be returning to his old stomping ground after an unsuccessful attempt in the heavyweight division.

In his last octagon outing, Gustafsson was beaten by veteran Fabricio Werdum on Fight Island. The Brazilian submitted the Swede during their meeting in Abu Dhabi last summer.

'The Mauler' is currently on a three-fight losing streak having previously lost his fights against Anthony Smith and Jon Jones. Alexander Gustafsson's last victory in the UFC was against current light heavyweight title contender Glover Teixeira. He also holds a win over reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Alexander Gustafsson is currently not ranked in the UFC's light heavyweight division. However, a win over the twelth-ranked Craig could see Gustafsson break back into the top 15.

His addition to the stacked light heavyweight division would definitely make things a lot more exciting at 205 pounds.

Edited by Harvey Leonard