Alexander Hernandez set for UFC return on May 13th card

Alexander Hernandez

In the aftermath of UFC 249, which is scheduled for May 9th, Dana White's promotion will be lining-up their second event for the month of May as part of the UFC on May 13 card.

The event already features UFC Light Heavyweight stars Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira as the main event and by the looks of it, the UFC is now close to finalizing a lightweight fight for the event.

Alexander Hernandez vs Drew Dober in the works for UFC on May 13th

Alexander Hernandez was initially set for his return to the Octagon against Islam Makhachev but with the former did state in an interview with MMA Junkie, that if the Makhachev had failed to make it to the US then he would settle for a fight against Drew Dober.

“I saw (Diego) Ferreira and (Drew) Dober were matched up in May. I imagine both of those guys have been training and might be prepared to step up. I’m also thinking about them,” - said Hernandez.

By the looks of it, the UFC is now close to finalizing the Hernandez vs Dober fight for UFC on May 13th, in what will definitely be an explosive fight for the UFC Lightweight Division.

What's in store for UFC on May 13th?

The UFC on May 13th card will feature the likes of Anthony Smith, Glover Teixeira, and the heavyweight debut of Ovince St. Preux. Here is what the current card looks like: