Alexander Volkanovski accepts Henry Cejudo's callout for epic UFC featherweight title clash 

Alexander Volkanovski

Since winning the featherweight title, Alexander Volkanovski hasn't seen a clear contender emerge. The division which was at one point dominated by the former champion, Max Holloway is not going through some massive change as new contenders keep popping up and older contenders move away from the division. Alexander Volakanvoski however, found himself an altogether new contender as he seemed to have accepted Henry Cejudo's callout.

Henry Cejudo, who announced an impromptu retirement at UFC UFC 249, in a recent interview revealed that if there was one fight he would come back for it would be against Alexander Volkanovski. He said,

"Honestly if there's one fight that would really wake me up, that would be worth it for me to be like, 'Hey man I'm willing to put on my credentials on the line for somebody,' it would be fighting Alexander Volkanvoski at 145 pounds. Then I'd be C4"

Now Alexander Volkanovski took to twitter to accept Cejudo's callout. He wrote, " Let’s do it then boy!! @HenryCejudo @ufc"

What is in line for Alexander Volkanovski?

Alexander Volkanovski has been undefeated for over six years now. The Australian recently expressed his thoughts that he won't be competing in the UFC anytime soon given he has training issues. In an interview he had informed fans,

"I'm in a weird position where I’m being quarantined. Not being able to train properly; not being able to get over to New Zealand ... so are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it.”

If Alexander Volkanovski accepts Henry Cejudo's challenge, it'll give Henry a chance to become the first person in UFC's history to hold titles across three weight classes. As amazing as it sounds, it won't be an easy task at all. Volkanovski has looked amazing and is way larger than anyone Cejudo has faced in his career. He's a skilled wrestler and has dealt with opponents from various walks of the martial arts world.

As of now this fight is also a farfetched dream because the UFC doesn't seem to be entertaining the idea of super-fights. The way they shut down the Jon Jones and Francs Ngannou fight explains that Alexander Volkanovski will have to wait for a long time before he can get this match.