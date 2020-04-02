Alexander Volkanovski not willing to fight at UFC 251 due to training issues

Alexander Volkanovski has claimed that he won't be fighting Max Holloway in a rematch at UFC 251.

The UFC Featherweight Champion joins Valentina Shevchenko and becomes the second fighter to pull out of UFC 251.

With Valentina Shevchenko out of her UFC 251 title fight against Joanne Calderwood, it looks like reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will also not be fighting at the pay-per-view in a potential rematch against Max Holloway.

While speaking to ESPN recently, Volkanovski claimed that he has been struggling to train for his rematch against Holloway and a rematch at this stage definitely won't be a good idea for the current Featherweight Champion.

Alexander Volkanovski says he isn't fighting at UFC 251

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is currently focusing on their upcoming pay-per-view UFC 249 and with Khabib Nurmagomedov officially confirming his removal from the card, it looks like Dana White's problems just got a lot complex.

As it turns out, Nurmagomedov and Shevchenko aren't the only fighters who won't be fighting at upcoming UFC PPVs, as Alexander Volkanovski has also confirmed he won't be stepping into the Octagon at UFC 251 for his potential rematch against Max Holloway.

“I’m in a weird position where I’m being quarantined. Not being able to train properly; not being able to get over to New Zealand ... so are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it.”- Volkanovski told ESPN.

When is UFC 251?

UFC 251 is scheduled for 6th June 2020 and with both Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko out of the pay-per-view, it looks like Dana White and co. have a lot on their hands to fill-up the fight card.