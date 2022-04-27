Conor McGregor does crazy things and somehow earns more money - Alexander Volkanovski amazed at Irishman's popularity

Alexander Volkanovski is amazed at Conor McGregor's ability to somehow stay in the limelight and continue to be arguably the most popular combat athlete across the globe.

The reigning UFC featherweight champion is even more surprised that McGregor's "crazy" antics seemingly make him more money every time he enters the octagon on the back of recent controversy.

Volkanovski pointed out that McGregor has been involved in various controversies over the years and believes the fame and fortune have taken a toll on the Irishman.

While the Australian admits that McGregor's antics and his larger-than-life persona seemingly make him all the more popular and richer, he claims he's not the sort of person who'd "punch old men" no matter how rich he gets.

During an appearance on The Jason Ellis show, 'The Great' said:

"I don't know man, maybe it is that money. I can't tell you, but he's done some crazy things but yeah, that was one thing that, well, it surprises me how many things like he could do [and I think to myself] 'ls this the one that does him?' or people like that but next minute he's probably getting more zeroes on his next fight, you know what I mean."

Alexander Volkanovski eager to fight Conor McGregor for his legacy

Following his recent win over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he's considering a potential change in weight class. He also expressed a desire to fight Conor McGregor, the only former featherweight champion in UFC history he's yet to beat.

According to Volkanovski, beating McGregor would establish his legacy of being the greatest featherweight of all time. If that fight comes to fruition, Volkanovski will also earn himself a big payday that comes with a McGregor fight and the Australian definitely doesn't mind that.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"He’s another champ in my division that I haven’t taken out. I’ve taken out everyone else. So it makes sense, as well, on top of the circus, money…Conor McGregor has held that belt in my division and yeah… I’ll get on with that GOAT status. Take out all the champions, you’re f***ing saying something."

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year. The Irishman has been on the sidelines due to injury following his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

