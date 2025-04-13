Alexander Volkanovski called out by undefeated UFC featherweight following Diego Lopes win: "Now let’s see what your word is worth"

Alexander Volkanovski delivered a strong performance against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 to reclaim the featherweight title. Now, undefeated UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev has called out Volkanovski for a title fight.
The five-round back-and-forth battle between Volkanovski and Lopes went the distance, and the judges scored the bout 48-47, 49-46, 49-46 in favor of 'The Great.'
Before UFC 314, Volkanovski expressed his desire to face Movsar Evloev for his title defense.
Evloev, who was closely following the main event, congratulated the Australian and called him out for a title shot. He wrote on X:
“Congratulations on an excellent performance, you’re a true champion! Now let’s see what your word is worth! @alexvolkanovski #UFC314.”
Check out Movsar Evloev’s X post below:
When Volkanovski’s bout against Lopes was announced, many people criticized the UFC, emphasizing that Evloev should have been the one to get the title shot following his impressive victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310. That win marked his ninth straight victory in the promotion.
Many analysts pointed out Evloev’s lack of activity and his tendency to avoid high-action fights as possible reasons he was passed over. On the other hand, Lopes had been very active in 2024, which likely played a role in the UFC’s decision. Since 2022, Evloev has fought only four times, which may have hurt his chances.
Alexander Volkanovski is open to a Yair Rodriguez title shot but also has his eyes on Movsar Evloev next
Following his victory at UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski addressed the post-event press conference and acknowledged Yair Rodriguez’s call for a title shot, after Rodriguez earned an impressive win over debutant Patricio Pitbull on the same card.
Volkanovski stated that he is open to facing either Rodriguez or Movsar Evloev and is leaving the decision up to the UFC. He said:
“Yair was saying he wants the title shot. He’s a good dude. I like him a lot. If the UFC want to give it to him, I’m not going to stop that for him, but yeah, if I’d be honest, before that fight, I don’t think he’d be getting the shot. Now that he’s calling it, I’m not going to be the one saying no. I’m going to leave everything to the UFC. Obviously you’ve got Mosvar, he’s undefeated, and I would love to that that zero. We got to see what the UFC says.”
Check out Alexander Volkanovski’s comments below (6:28):