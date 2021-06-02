Alexander Volkanovski calls Brian Ortega a 'douchebag' for asking The Ultimate Fighter contestants whose team they want to be in

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was not very happy with Brian Ortega, as seen on ESPN's preview for the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 29.

The UFC recently dropped the first episode of the comeback season of TUF on ESPN+. In the episode, both the coaches [Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski] were present in the gym area, scouting for possible team members. As 'The Great' Alexander Volkanovski described it, the aim of the open sparring session was for the coaches to be able to study how the fighters on the TUF roster moved inside the ring.

In this early look from tonight's #ReturnOfTUF episode, coaches @alexvolkanovski and @BrianTcity feel out which fighters want to be on their respective teams 👀



— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 2, 2021

'T-City' Brian Ortega employed a strategy wherein he asked the participants whose team they would like to be on. Accordingly, a triangle or a square would be marked against the names of fighters - triangles against those who opted to be on Brian Ortega's team, and squares against the names of those who opted to be on Alexander Volkanovski's team.

Brian Ortega even revealed that there were many contestants who did not want to be on Alexander Volkanovski's team. The latter responded to Brian Ortega's strategy by calling him a "douchebag" for "putting the boys on the spot like that."

@BrianTcity Putting the boys on the spot like that....what a douchebag!! 🤣
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 2, 2021

Alexander Volkanovski reveals possible date for title defense against Brian Ortega

TUF's brand new season will culminate with both coaches battling it out inside the octagon. Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega in a bout that will mark the conclusion of TUF 29.

Although the UFC has not hinted at any timeline regarding the fight between Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski, the latter did reveal when the fight may take place.

Alexander Volkanovski appeared on an episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' alongside podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. During his conversation with Joe Rogan, Alexander Volkanovski said that the UFC might be planning to conduct the fight in September. He said:

"Yeah, so when it [TUF Season 29] ends. So from what I'm told, I don't know if I'm gonna get in trouble saying this, I'm not sure but I think it is like September. Early September."

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to retain the 145-lb strap against Brian Ortega in the conclusive fight of TUF 29? Let us know in the comments section!

