Alexander Volkanovski cheers for fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios after latter reaches Wimbledon final 

Alexander Volkanovski showed his support for compatriot Nick Kyrgios ahead of the tennis player's Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios is on a roll at Wimbledon 2022. The 27-year-old reached his first-ever grand slam final at the tournament and will play Novak Djokovic tomorrow on Center Court. The tennis star has Volkanovski's support as the UFC featherweight champion wrote on Twitter:

"You got this brother!!"

'The Great' also went on to post on Instagram as he showed his appreciation for the fellow Australian star:

"Love seeing Aussie’s kick ass on the world stage! Let’s get it @k1ngkyrg1os We got your back 👊."

Nick Kyrgios was supposed to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of the tournament. However, the Spanish superstar had to withdraw from the match due to an abdominal injury.

Kyrgios currently holds a record of 2-0 against the Serbian world No.3. They have clashed twice on the ATP circuit, with the Australian claiming the win on both occasions. Fans will keep a close eye on how chapter three unfolds in this interesting rivalry.

Kyrgios is hands down one of the most entertaining players in tennis today. While his flamboyant personality is often criticized by purists, there is no denying the incredible talent the 27-year-old possesses.

What's next for Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC?

Alexander Volkanovski recently defeated Max Holloway for a third time at UFC 276. He is now considered by some to be the greatest featherweight to ever grace the UFC octagon. Volkanovski has defeated Holloway, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Brian Ortega, and more in his time in the promotion.

The Australian has defended the UFC featherweight championship four times since winning it at UFC 245.

'The Great' has shown interest in moving up a division and pursuing the prestigious champ-champ status. He is keen to test his skills against Charles Oliveira.

A fight between the duo for the vacant lightweight belt will be a treat to watch. Volkanovski is currently the No.2-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Oliveira sits at the No.4 spot. Both fighters have been in magnificent form of late, and it's only fitting that they compete inside the octagon sooner rather than later.

