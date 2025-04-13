Alexander Volkanovski comes clean on Diego Lopes’s damage after UFC 314 battle

Alexander Volkanovski has opened up about the physical toll he endured during his clash with Diego Lopes at UFC 314, admitting that the Brazilian’s aggressive and heavy-handed style left a lasting impact.

Volkanovski locked horns with Lopes for the vacant featherweight title in the headliner of UFC 314. The five-round back-and-forth went to the judges' scorecard, and ‘The Great’ secured a unanimous decision victory to reclaim the throne.

Both fighters suffered heavy damage during the fight, with cuts below Volkanovski's eyes visible in the aftermath. In the post-fight presser, the Australian UFC champion reflected on the fight, asserting that his Brazilian counterpart gives it his all when he strikes.

“He puts it all in, whatever he goes, he really commits to his shots, that’s why you know you can land on him too you can capitalize on that, but if he lands on you, easy. When someone holds a pan, be like yeah just give it a crack, like he is doing that every time he swing.”

He continued:

“And so it's kind of hurt right? He’s going to have some weight behind it but, yeah he doesn't, you know got a few stitches, a couple of stitches here like in my mouth so he’s done a great job.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Alexander Volkanovski delivers emotional speech in octagon interview after UFC 314 victory

Alexander Volkanovski entered the bout at UFC 314 against Diego Lopes on a two-fight losing streak.

Following his great victory at UFC 314, in a heartfelt and motivational speech during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Great' reflected on his losses, how people had counted him out, and revealed that he had promised his daughters to bring the belt back.

"It’s good to be back. I’ve never felt the love so much. I was saying all week, even to the camera before I walked out, I said, ‘I promise my girls I’ll bring the belt back to them.’ But then I was thinking, 'It doesn’t matter about bringing the belt back."

He continued:

"I think the message was that a lot of people counted me out, coming off of two knockout losses... And come back to beat a gun like Diego Lopes... It feels good to be back. Adversity is a privilege, you hear people talking about it all the time. It truly is. This moment is incredible."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

