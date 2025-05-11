Alexander Volkanovski comes clean about his hatred for Belal Muhammad

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he said that he has a certain degree of hatred towards former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Ad

Volkanovski solidified his status as an all-time featherweight great with a victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, which made him a two-time featherweight champion. On the other hand, Muhammad suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Australia's Jack Della Maddalena in an epic five-round battle at UFC 315 this weekend.

'Remember the Name' has long been on the receiving end of heavy criticism and hate from fight fans, mainly due to his wrestling-heavy fighting style and lack of stoppage victories inside the Octagon.

Ad

Trending

'The Great' said that the hate toward Muhammad is unjustified; however, he admitted that he hasn't been able to get along with the Palestinian-American fighter, despite giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Everyone loves to hate [Muhammad], including myself. I feel bad, because I feel [that] he's hard done by. I've tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. I get along with everybody, but I just can't [get along with him]."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Muhammad's defeat at UFC 315 snapped his ten-fight win streak in the UFC and has opened the doors for a blockbuster matchup between new champion Maddalena and Volkanovski's former rival Islam Makhachev at 170 pounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.