Alexander Volkanovski comes clean about his hatred for Belal Muhammad

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he said that he has a certain degree of hatred towards former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
Volkanovski solidified his status as an all-time featherweight great with a victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, which made him a two-time featherweight champion. On the other hand, Muhammad suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Australia's Jack Della Maddalena in an epic five-round battle at UFC 315 this weekend.
'Remember the Name' has long been on the receiving end of heavy criticism and hate from fight fans, mainly due to his wrestling-heavy fighting style and lack of stoppage victories inside the Octagon.
'The Great' said that the hate toward Muhammad is unjustified; however, he admitted that he hasn't been able to get along with the Palestinian-American fighter, despite giving him the benefit of the doubt.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Everyone loves to hate [Muhammad], including myself. I feel bad, because I feel [that] he's hard done by. I've tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. I get along with everybody, but I just can't [get along with him]."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:
Muhammad's defeat at UFC 315 snapped his ten-fight win streak in the UFC and has opened the doors for a blockbuster matchup between new champion Maddalena and Volkanovski's former rival Islam Makhachev at 170 pounds.