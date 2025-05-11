  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Alexander Volkanovski comes clean about his hatred for Belal Muhammad

Alexander Volkanovski comes clean about his hatred for Belal Muhammad

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 11, 2025 08:14 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski (left) said that he hates Belal Muhammad (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Alexander Volkanovski (left) said that he hates Belal Muhammad (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he said that he has a certain degree of hatred towards former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Ad

Volkanovski solidified his status as an all-time featherweight great with a victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, which made him a two-time featherweight champion. On the other hand, Muhammad suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Australia's Jack Della Maddalena in an epic five-round battle at UFC 315 this weekend.

'Remember the Name' has long been on the receiving end of heavy criticism and hate from fight fans, mainly due to his wrestling-heavy fighting style and lack of stoppage victories inside the Octagon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

'The Great' said that the hate toward Muhammad is unjustified; however, he admitted that he hasn't been able to get along with the Palestinian-American fighter, despite giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Everyone loves to hate [Muhammad], including myself. I feel bad, because I feel [that] he's hard done by. I've tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. I get along with everybody, but I just can't [get along with him]."
Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Muhammad's defeat at UFC 315 snapped his ten-fight win streak in the UFC and has opened the doors for a blockbuster matchup between new champion Maddalena and Volkanovski's former rival Islam Makhachev at 170 pounds.

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications