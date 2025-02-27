Alexander Volkanovski comes clean on how Ilia Topuria's meeting in Sydney with matchmakers set the stage for Diego Lopes bout: "I'm committing to 155"

Alexander Volkanovski has opened up about how a recent meeting in Sydney between the official UFC matchmakers and Ilia Topuria, set the stage for Volkanovski's next fight. UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed some of the UFC's upcoming fights.

White also revealed that Topuria will vacate his featherweight title to move up to lightweight. At 145 pounds, the UFC boss announced that Volkanovski will face No.3-contender Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacant title. Volkanovski has not fought since suffering back-to-back knockout defeats to Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

'The Great' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and shared his reaction to finding out he wouldn't be facing Topuria, and would instead take on Lopes for the vacant 145-pound strap. He said:

"I knew I was fighting for the title for a while. It’s been a while knowing that my next fight was for the title. I originally thought it was gonna be Ilia. Then I wasn’t sure. So then there was questions for a while, cuz I knew he did really wanna move up."

He added:

"In Sydney was actually when we found out. So they must have been like an in-person sort of meeting/conversation and must have been Ilia going, look, I’m committing to 155 pounds. And then literally they gave me Diego in Miami."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:55):

Alexander Volkanovski's message to Diego Lopes

In a recent YouTube video on his channel, Alexander Volkanovski revealed to fans that he is preparing well and is looking to return to winning ways at UFC 314.

Volkanovski also discussed his opponent Diego Lopes and lauded the Brazilian's skills and accomplishments inside the octagon so far. However, 'The Great' also had a message for Lopes.

He said:

"I’m sure he’s expecting to go out there and win the belt, but I’m sorry, mate, that ain’t happening. Good on you for being in this position. I’m happy you’re getting the opportunity to fight for the belt, but I’m still here and you ain’t having it. Sorry, mate.”

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (6:03):

