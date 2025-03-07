Alexander Volkanovski is "damaged goods", says MMA analyst, predicts Digeo Lopes to swarm 'The Great' at UFC 314: “I don’t trust his chin” 

Alexander Volkanovski's three losses in his last five fights may suggest that he is on the decline. However, the Australian is determined to recapture the featherweight throne again when he takes on Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314.

Luke Thomas, a prominent combat sports analyst, has suggested that Volkanovski's chin may no longer hold up against aggressive finishers like Lopes. While Volkanovski's next rival may not be the most polished striker, the Brazilian thrives in chaotic exchanges and wields highly regarded finishing instincts.

Thomas previewed the clash on his YouTube channel, saying:

"I think he's [Volkanovski] damaged goods at this point. I don't trust his chin. I think Lopes, who's not mechanically, you know, super textbook... But he finds offense everywhere and can swarm and smother. He has very good finishing instincts."

He added:

"I don't think Lopes is a better fighter in a general sense. But I think it's a bad time for Volkanovski."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (17:20):

Volkanovski enters the fight reeling from a two-fight knockout slump. Lopes, meanwhile, steps into the fight against Volkanovski, banking on the success of a five-fight win streak with three finishes. The Brazilian has been on a tear and won the Newcomer of the Year award in 2023.

Top-ranked featherweight contender previews Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes clash

Movsar Evloev recently previewed the upcoming UFC 314 main event clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Evloev claimed that Volkanovski could return to winning ways if he can get "50 percent" of his prime form back. Speaking in a recent interview with Home of Fight, Evloev said:

“I think if Volkanovski has 50 percent of his prime shape, he can beat this guy easy. I’ll be next for him, and we will see."

Evloev is widely considered the next challenger in line to compete for the featherweight title. The Russian will be keeping a close eye on the UFC 314 main event and potentially call his shot against the winner of the bout.

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below (3:30):

