Alexander Volkanovski explains how he plans to beat Brian Ortega in his own game at UFC 260

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Brian Ortega at UFC 260.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Alexander Volkanovski revealed how he plans to beat Brian Ortega in their fight. The pretext for the revelation was the acknowledgment of Brian Ortega being considered one of the best grapplers in the division. Speaking on whether he would like to get a TKO/KO or a submission victory, Alexander Volkanovski said:

"Mate, if you have noticed, in a lot of my fights, I have beat a lot of people at their game. There is something about that... I love when people try and tell me that, 'You can't do this.' You know, I love going out there and doing it."

The champion went on to list examples from previous fights where he beat his opponents at their own game. 'The Great' first cited his fight against the then-unbeaten Jeremy Kennedy. They competed back in 2018, and Volkanovski beat the ace grappler via ground-and-pound.

Volkanovski also mentioned his fights with Max Holloway as examples of beating opponents at their own game. He said that he was able to outstrike a volume-throwing fighter in Max Holloway, thus winning both decision victories against him.

As for his fight with 'T-City', Alexander Volkanovski drew parallels from previous bouts as he explained his plans for the fight. He said:

"...Even Ortega, everyone literally thinks you cannot go to the ground with this guy. Even he says, he doesn't even try wrestling because his Jiu-Jitsu is that good. Again, I am not going to play Jiu-Jitsu with him. I am not going to give much away like that. it's obvious... But, does that mean I can't go anywhere near the ground with him. No, it doesn't. So, I'll leave it at that. But, at the same time, if I was to get him there on the ground and get a submission? Mate, that'd be great. Would I bet on it? Maybe not the submission. but, the thing is, when you break someone, an that's what I'm planning on doing, the submissions can definitely come."

Alexander Volkanovski acknowledges the danger that Brian Ortega poses, especially on the ground

Although Alexander Volkanovski seems determined to grab a dominant victory over Ortega, he is not underestimating his opponent in the least. After sharing what he plans on doing, Volkanovski acknowledged the fact that grappling and submissions are the world Brian Ortega operates in.

He also said that Brian Ortega has a natural instinct that helps him stay sharp even when he is tired or broken.

Furthermore, Alexander Volkanovski believes that Brian Ortega's body will be able to handle the punishment he delivers. Volkanovski also stated the need to remain vigilant, as just one of Ortega's submission maneuvers could end the fight for him.

Nevertheless, Alexander Volkanovski made it clear that he intends to break Brian Ortega down to get a finish.

