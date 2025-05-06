Alexander Volkanovski gets honest about Movsar Evloev and Yair Rodriguez as next potential opponents

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a championship victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he shared his thoughts on the prospects of Movsar Evloev and Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight title.

Ad

Evloev boasts an unbeaten UFC record and has beaten some big names, including Aljamain Sterling and Arnold Allen. Meanwhile, Rodriguez recently defeated Patricio Pitbull at UFC 314. Immediately after this, the Mexican fighter called out for a title shot.

Since Evloev and Rodriguez appeared keen on fighting Volkanovski, the champion recently opined about them as title contenders and stated:

"I do like that undefeated record... I'd love to take that 0, especially for legacy and where I'm at... Movsar, I think is still gonna be up there, I can see him being a problem for a while. I go take him out and he keeps building his resume, to have that name on my resume would be good.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"[Movsar] was my top choice going into fight and after. But then, I feel bad Yair. I've already fought him... It's a tricky one, but I don't want to say no because I like the guy."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (16:36):

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski is optimistic for a rematch against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski's former reign as featherweight champion came to an end in a loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. But following a title defense win over Max Holloway, Topuria has moved up to the UFC lightweight division to chase his dreams.

In the aforementioned interview, Volkanovski reacted to a possible rematch with Topuria and stated:

"[The scenario in the] perfect world would have been, having that rematch to get the belt back. But that just wasn't the case. You've gotta respect what he's doing, you know... He wants to chase the lightweight [belt]. Let him do it and if we do it, maybe we do it at lightweight - double champ again." [33:44]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.