Alexander Volkanovski gives Islam Makhachev a reason to not "worry" about Charles Oliveira's absence in Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski has provided some comforting news to Islam Makhachev, who's been questioning his opponent's absence in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are scheduled to battle it out in the main event of UFC 280 to determine the lightweight champion of the UFC. Besides being an exciting matchup that enthralls grappling purists, the clash will also witness two of the longest active winning streaks in the UFC pitted against each other.

The Dagestani and his team have claimed that Oliveira will crumble under pressure and might not make it to fight night. Makhachev recently questioned his absence in Abu Dhabi two weeks away from the event.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/pyOBMo9D4O

Reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski had previously offered to serve as a backup just in case he needed to rescue the main event. In light of Oliveira's absence, Volkanovski posted a tweet with encouraging news suggesting that he's willing to step in as a replacement to fight Islam Makhachev:

"Don’t worry brother, I’ll be there #ufc280 @MAKHACHEVMMA"

Charles Oliveira is riding an impressive 11-fight win streak that took four years in the making. Makhachev, on the other hand, is on a 10-fight win streak after succumbing to his only loss in MMA against Adriano Martins at UFC 192.

Charles Oliveira lays rest to Islam Makhachev's doubts regarding his absence in Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev fueled speculation and questioned whether he should be worried about Charles Oliveira's absence in Abu Dhabi with UFC 280 just a few days away.

His longtime teammate and mentor, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, made the bold claim that 'do Bronx' will cave under the tension of fighting in enemy territories:

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib



Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

Oliveira finally buried the lingering doubts when he posted an image of himself carrying a placard with the caption:

"Calm down, dad is coming. Hello Abu Dhabi" [Translated via Instagram]

He posted another image with his entire team at the airport, ready to travel across the globe in pursuit of becoming the lightweight champion again. The caption read:

"Take off ufc 280" [Translated via Instagram]

