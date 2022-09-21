"The duo we didn’t know we needed" - Fans react as 'savage' Hasbulla and Alexander Volkanovski cook up a literal 'Smash' burger

Internet sensation Hasbulla recently appeared on an episode of No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski's cooking show, Cooking with Volk. Fans reacted to the unlikely pair making smash burgers.

YouTube user @The Goats reacted to the video by sharing his excitement after watching the pair, stating:

"The duo we didn't know we needed."

@Tyson Jankowiak shared similar sentiments:

"This is not what I ever expected but this is what I needed."

@ThisOffendsMeTV focused on a scene where Hasbulla pranked Alexander Volkanovski by smashing a burger in his face:

"I had an immediate fear of Volk striking him on reflex lmao good on you for taking the joke champ had me worried for a sec."

@KillaKam had a similar reaction:

"Hahaha almost died when he slapped the burger in your face Alex Was not expecting that! Respect brother for taking it on the chin like the champ you are."

@Bedardo noted how lucky the UFC star should feel:

"He survived Hasubulla with only a burger to the face. Should count himself lucky that Hasbi was feeling merciful that day."

@Derrick noted that Hasbulla's knife work made him nervous:

"was honestly nervous watching hasbulla with that knife work."

@mitchell knowles focused on Hasbulla's ability to overcome, noting the joy he feels from the internet star, who has reportedly signed a UFC contract:

"Brings joy to my heart knowing that hashbulla who has a short life span genetically is enjoying life and getting all the opportunities he's getting. Boy's a blessing."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski and Habsulla on Cooking with Volk below:

Alexander Volkanovski and the lightweight division

Prior to his UFC 276 victory over Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski was already looking ahead to a potential double champ opportunity. During his press conference for the event, Volkanovski stated:

"When I think of, after this, when I’m gonna do my thing it’s gonna give me that time to go. At least have a chance to go for that double champ status. That’s what I want. I’m gonna do what I’m planning on doing and that’s what I’m gonna go for."

Volkanovski continues to share that he is looking for a potential opportunity. UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is very close with Islam Makhachev, recently shared that he believes Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Volkanovski quickly threw his name out there as a potential replacement if either fighter is unable to go.

