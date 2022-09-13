How much money will Hasbulla Magomedov's UFC contract earn 'Mini Khabib'?

As many MMA fans will know, Hasbulla Magomedov has been rumored to fight rival Abdu Rozik for years now and is also very close friends with Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two factors combined with the Russian's huge personality, have earned the 19-year-old a five-year contract with the UFC. The exact figure of 'Mini Khabib's' future earnings is currently unknown, but he is said to earn more than many UFC fighters.

In a statement posted by Magomedov's PR team, it was stated that "many fighters" do not get paid as much as the social media star, but the contract is seemingly for promotional reasons and currently has no mention of future bouts:

"We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5 year contract with UFC! No fights yet."

With the average UFC fighter is reportedly making $147,965 a year, the Russian social media star will likely earn a lot more than that given his PR team's statement. Some of the biggest names in the organization can make over a million dollars per fight, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hasbulla Magomedov's five-year deal was worth over a few million.

Magomedov's first appearance in the UFC could soon be approaching, with the Russian potentially being involved in the build-up to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song this weekend.

Is Hasbulla Magomedov going to fight Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor recently went on a seemingly unprovoked Twitter attack against Hasbulla Magomedov, which eventually led to the Russian calling out 'Notorious' on social media. As mentioned, 'Mini Khabib' recently signed a five-year deal with the UFC, however, a bout against the Irishman would seem highly unlikely.

Dana White publicly warned McGregor after the former UFC double champ sent a barrage of Tweets aimed at Magomedov. The UFC president said that the Irishman needs to "watch himself" if he ever meets Hasbulla in future.

When replying to one of McGregor's now deleted tweets, Hasbulla Magomedov stated:

"Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA Im hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise! #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor"

According to Sportbible, Conor McGregor had called Magomedov a "smelly inbred" and threatened to boot 'Mini Khabib' over a goal post. The Russian has created a career from his trash talk against Abu Rozik and him punching many UFC fighters. So perhaps Hasbulla Magomedov will one day get to show his skills in the octagon due to his newly signed UFC contract.

