How much do UFC fighters get paid on average?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones' recent spat with Dana White has brought unfair fighter compensation to public attention. Although the UFC notoriously underpays the superstars on its roster, the promotion's lesser-known fighters are quite fairly compensated compared to fighters in other premier MMA organizations and combat sports in general.

According to a report by Way Of Martial Arts, the average UFC fighter made $147,965 in 2020. The report further estimates that 38% of the company's roster earned six figures in 2020. Among the champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last year, became the highest earner with a payout close to $6 million. Meanwhile, former champion Petr Yan was the lowest-paid champion, with a salary of $230,000. It's important to note that these are base salaries and do not include their share of PPV revenue.

Khabib Nurmagomedov pockets career high payout of £4.6m after beating Justin Gaethje before retiring at UFC 254 https://t.co/HIxaPxltJV — The Sun MMA (@TheSunMMA) October 26, 2020

The salary of an average fighter (excluding pay-per-view headliners) comprises the appearance fee and the win bonus for the victor. The fighter is also awarded a fight week incentive pay based on his/her experience in the UFC. The payscale was recently boosted by a whopping $1 million after the promotion inked a deal with apparel partner Venum.

The Venum era starts today for UFC fighters. @marc_raimondi has a story on the slight pay bump the fighters receive as a result of the new deal: https://t.co/MSTTrjjvgx



Here is the payment structure breakdown, which was sent to all fighters (or their reps) this AM: pic.twitter.com/UCxlI50Mti — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 1, 2021

Furthermore, the UFC also rewards exceptional athletes with cash bonuses, namely 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' bonuses. These bonuses typically amount to $50,000 each. However, at UFC 262, the bonuses were increased to $75,000 after Tony Ferguson made a plea during the pre-fight press conference regarding the same.

Ask and thou shalt receive!



Per @raphamarinho, fight bonuses for UFC 262 have been increased from $50,000 to $75,000!@TonyFergusonXT has some pull. https://t.co/CUHEPkuwWE — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 14, 2021

It's worth mentio that average pay doesn't reflect how much new fighters on the roster make, which could be under $10,000 for their first few fights. There is a significant disparity between the payscales of UFC fighters, which has a lot to do with popularity. Paige VanZant famously pursued free agency, citing low pay, which she stated was $46,000 to show and $46,000 to win, as per her contract.

When Jon Jones publicly took on the UFC brass over money

In 2020, Jon Jones reportedly relinquished his 205lbs throne following a public feud with Dana White over unfair compensation. White claimed in an interview that Jones had been demanding "Deontay Wilder money" for his next fight. The UFC president isn't interested in paying such a hefty amount to Jones, considering the former champion's blemished track record.

"I don't want to go there with this guy. The guy has made a lot of money. If you look at Jon Jones' track record, show me somebody that has the track record this guy has and has made the money that Jon Jones has made. Doesn't happen," said Dana White.

At UFC 260, when Francis Ngannou claimed the heavyweight throne, Jon Jones took to Twitter to ask the UFC for the right amount for a comeback. However, White once again refused to give in to Jones' demands with a sneering remark during the UFC 260 post-fight press conference.

#UFC president @DanaWhite responds to @JonnyBones' recent tweets following @Francis_Ngannou's KO win at #UFC260:



"If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight."



Watch full video: https://t.co/zRXsTxQwDa pic.twitter.com/cTLrywB0kF — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 28, 2021

It remains to be seen when the former champion will make his much-awaited return to the UFC octagon.

