Jon Jones reacts to Dana White telling him to move to middleweight after terrifying Francis Ngannou performance at UFC 260

Dana White sent a word of warning to Jon Jones after Francis Ngannou put up a blazing performance at UFC 260.

"The Predator" became the third African-born UFC champion. He ran through Stipe Miocic in the first minute of the second round. Having gone through four top heavyweights coming into the title fight and knocking out the champion Stipe Miocic in a dominant manner, Francis Ngannou is certainly the biggest force to be reckoned with in the division.

Jon Jones, who gave up his light heavyweight title last year to pursue a title fight in the heavyweight division, was given a warning by the UFC president. Dana White suggested that if Jon Jones has seen Francis Ngannou fight and defeat Stipe Miocic tonight, he should seriously consider moving back down to middleweight instead of challenging for the heavyweight belt next.

"If I'm Jon Jones and I'm at home watching this fight, I'm moving down to 185."

Dana White says If I’m Jon Jones @JonnyBones and I’m home watching this fight, I’m moving to 185 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/88XzaysAwJ — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 28, 2021

Jon Jones was clearly keeping a keen eye and ear on what was happening at UFC 260. He took to Twitter to respond to Dana White's jab.

"Go to 185? I didn't gain all this weight for no reason."

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

In a now-deleted tweet earlier, Jon Jones praised the new heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, saying he looked great. However, 'Bones' was not too impressed by the performance of Stipe Miocic. He ended the tweet by possibly addressing Dana White and the UFC. He seemingly asked them to "set something up".

Jon Jones' deleted tweet about Francis Ngannou's UFC 260 win

Jon Jones has been preparing for a move up to the heavyweight division for a while now. He has also been posting about the progress of his training on his social media accounts.

More cardio means more food, back down to 245 😩 pic.twitter.com/AcffXjOwWb — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 16, 2021

Will Francis Ngannou fight Jon Jones next?

Dana White has already confirmed that Jon Jones is in line to get a shot at the heavyweight title. In a recent interview with ESPN's Max Kellerman, the UFC chief revealed that Jon Jones will possibly fight the winner of the UFC 260 heavyweight title sometime in the fall.

Dana White says Jon Jones could be facing the #UFC260 main event winner "sometime in the fall" 👀



(via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/btVsWqDfgA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2021

Francis Ngannou is also open to fighting Jon Jones and considers the bout to be a great addition to his MMA resume. Speaking to BT Sport's Adam Catterall, "The Predator" shared that for him, Jon Jones is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. The record 'Bones' has amassed in the sport and the accolades he has achieved would make him a great challenge for the new UFC heavyweight champion.