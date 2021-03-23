"That's a fight that would be good on my resume" - Francis Ngannou wants to face Jon Jones soon

Francis Ngannou is eager to get the chance to fight former Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones as the latter recently moved up weight classes to compete at Heavyweight.

The Predator will have the chance to win the title for the first time in his career as he faces reigning Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021.

If Ngannou beats Miocic this time, it is likely he will get his wish fulfilled. UFC President Dana White has already announced that Jones' first fight will be for the championship.

Speaking to BT Sport's Adam Catterall, Francis Ngannou shared what it would mean for him to fight Jones, someone he considers to be the best in the world.

"Obviously, that would be a great fight. That's a fight that I think would be good on my resume and a good challenge for me because [in my opinion], Jon Jones stands as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. And regarding this, based on his record and what he has done for the sport... So, I think it will be a big challenge and a big fight for me," said Francis Ngannou.

After years of domination in the Light Heavyweight division, Jones finally decided it was time to move on, making the Heavyweight title his next big goal.

Francis Ngannou thinks he will be more prepared for the rematch with Stipe Miocic

UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou

When Francis Ngannou entered the octagon against Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight championship at UFC 220 in 2018, it was his first main event bout in the promotion.

Due to that, the Cameroonian-French fighter had to commit to a whole new routine of media duties that he had never experienced before.

"That was my first time dealing with media and obligations. In a short period of time, I was going to New York and Boston, doing media. From there, come to the PI [Performance Institute]. Right after that, I went to France. I had to set my alarm to 1 or 2 am to do a conference with Stipe. That was a lot," said Francis Ngannou.

Now, with the experience of three additional main event fights, 'The Predator' hopes his performance will not be affected by anxieties coming from outside of the octagon.

