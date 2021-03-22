5 underrated fights that you need to watch on the UFC 260 card

UFC 260 will be headlined by the heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou has been on a four-fight win streak since losing his first title shot to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. Miocic, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time after back-to-back victories over former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

The main card at UFC 260 had another title bout scheduled for the co-main event with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. However, the fight was canceled as the featherweight king tested postive for COVID-19 days before the bout. The announcement was made during the UFC Vegas 22 broadcast. It was stated that the fight would remain in place for a date in the future.

Nooooooo. UFC announces Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is off UFC 260 next weekend due to Covid protocol. DAMN. IT. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 21, 2021

While we eagerly anticipate a main event featuring two of the heaviest hitters in the game, let's take a look at five underrated fights that you need to watch on the UFC 260 card.

#5 Underrated fight to watch at UFC 260: Marc-André Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

Marc-André Barriault will take on Abu Azaitar in a middleweight contest on the early prelims card at UFC 260. Both fighters will return to the Octagon after suspensions to failed drug tests in 2020. Aside from this single similarity, their recent careers could not be more contrasting.

Abu Azaitar is currently riding a ten-fight win streak. Whereas Marc-André Barriault has gone winless in his last four outings. He defeated Oskar Piechota via TKO in June 2020 but the fight was declared a no contest after Barriault flunked a drug test.

Advertisement

Barriault was slapped with a six-month suspension by the USADA following an unintentional use ruling. While Barriault has legitimate power, going by his second-round TKO of Oskar Piechota, he will need to work on his questionable defense against a formidable foe like Abu Azaitar.

#4 Underrated fight to watch at UFC 260: William Knight vs Alonzo Menifield

The two were earlier scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 186 but the bout was postponed as Menifield tested positive for COVID-19. The light heavyweight bout will now be on the preliminary card at UFC 260.

Alonzo Menifield will look to bounce back after suffering defeats against Devin Clark and UFC veteran Ovince St. Preux. Menifield can be a knockout artist with ridiculous power, as we saw in his 2019 demolition of Paul Craig.

William 'Knightmare' Knight is as heavy a hitter as his opponent based on his brutal KO of Cody Brundage last year. Knight went on to pick up a decision victory in his UFC debut against Aleksa Camur.

Advertisement

This will certainly be a thrilling contest as both fighters enter the octagon with 8 knockouts between their respective resumés.

#3 Underrated fight to watch at UFC 260: Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

#UFC260: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy added to March 27 lineup https://t.co/6ALG9LItkG — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 17, 2021

A lightweight bout between Jamie Mullarkey and Khama Worthy will start things off on UFC 260's main card. Khama Worthy will look to rejuvenate himself after his seven fight win streak was recently snapped by Ottman Azaitar at UFC Vegas 10.

Mullarkey, meanwhile, will look to register his first UFC win since dropping his last two bouts. Jamie Mullarkey was on a four-fight win streak when he lost his promotional UFC debut against Brad Riddell at UFC 246. The 26-year old was handed his next defeat a little over a year later by Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Island.

#2 Underrated fight to watch at UFC 260: Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Advertisement

The welterweight bout between Jared Gooden and Abubakar Nurmagomedov will be on the preliminary card for UFC 260. Jared Gooden made a disastrous UFC debut against Alan Jouban at UFC 255.

However, 'Nite Train' was on a six fight win streak before being signed by the UFC. Gooden has also finished 13 of his 17 wins and has only been finished once in his career.

Somewhat resembling his opponent, Abubakar Nurmagomedov also started his career with an eight-fight win streak before losing to Magomed Mustafaev. Coming from the Nurmagomedov clan, there were high expectations from Abubakar's UFC debut.

However, the Dagestani fighter was forced to submit to a triangle choke from BJJ black belt David Zawada in the very first round.

#1 Underrated fight to watch at UFC 260: Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Considered to be one of the brightest prospects at 135 lbs, it is imperative for Thomas Almeida to break out of his slump at UFC 260. Almeida is currently on shaky footing after going 1-3 in his last four outings.

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley will return to the octagon after suffering his first professional loss against Marlon Vera at UFC 252. O'Malley has skyrocketed up the featherweight ranks after amassing four straight wins including a highlight reel knockout of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250.