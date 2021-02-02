Who is Abubakar Nurmagomedov and is he related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is a Russian mixed martial artist and cousin of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. A former Russian national combat sambo champion, Abubakar Nurmagomedov is currently fighting in the welterweight division of UFC.

Fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Abubakar Nurmagomedov is a former Combat Sambo World Championships bronze medalist as well.

Even though he and Khabib are not actually siblings, that is how they see and treat each other. It is a widely known fact that Khabib and his cousins have grown up together, living in the same house and training in the same gym run by Khabib's father, late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Abubakar Nurmagomedov: He's a very important guy in my life

Ahead of Abubakar's American MMA debut, Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about his relationship with his cousin in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report.

"We've lived together all our lives. I was seven years old when he came. Now he's 25, and I'm 26. We do everything together. We push each other, push ourselves. We help each other. He's a very important guy in my life," Khabib had said.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov followed Khabib Nurmagomedov's lead into the world of combat sports. Even though he has failed to maintain a spotless record like his cousin, Abubakar has had quite a successful MMA career.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov in MMA

He made his MMA debut in October 2011 at ProFc - Battle in the Caucasus against Ibrahim Dzhantukhanov and won via armbar submission. He went on to secure an eight-fight win streak before facing his first loss to Magomed Mustafaev.

Before coming over to UFC, Abubakar fought in WSOF for a little over two years and won all his fights in the promotion. After that, he had a brief stint of a few months in PFL before signing with UFC. However, his debut in the promotion got delayed because of a year-long suspension handed by NSAC because of his involvement in the post-UFC 229 brawl between the teams of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was present at Abubakar's UFC debut in November 2019, against David Zawada, like he usually is for all of his cousins' fights. Unfortunately for the Dagestani fighter, he lost the bout via triangle choke submission in the first round. Khabib was there to support him and console him post-fight as well.