Does Khabib Nurmagomedov have a brother and is he also in the UFC?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has two siblings - one older brother, Magomed, and one younger sister, Amina. However, none of them are related to UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov loves to keep his family life private, which is why not much is known about his siblings.

However, his brother, Magomed Nurmagomedov was a wrestler back in Dagestan, although he did not fight in any major promotion. Magomed Nurmagomedov appeared in Episode 7 of The Dagestan Chronicles in one of the very few instances where he is seen on camera.

Khabib introduces him as his own brother, and it can be seen in the segment that Magomed Nurmagomedov is quite camera-shy.

Watch the episode below.

Cousins of Khabib Nurmagomedov who fight in UFC

Even though Khabib's siblings have nothing to do with UFC, he has cousins who fight in the promotion and in other promotions as well. Growing up, his father, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, had converted the ground floor of their two-storey house in Dagestan into a gym, where Khabib and all his cousins trained to become fighters.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's eldest cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, fights in UFC. He was a central character during the infamous brawl with Conor McGregor post-UFC 229, following which Abubakar was handed a year-long suspension by NSAC. He has fought only once in UFC, where he faced and lost to David Zawada via first-round submission.

Advertisement

Usman Nurmagomedov, who has an undefeated record in professional MMA just like his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov, has recently been signed by Bellator in the lightweight division. Prior to this, he fought in Gorilla FC, which has now been purchased by Khabib Nurmagomedov and repackaged as Eagle FC after his cage name.

On July 31, 2020, Usman fought Jerry Kvarnstrom at ADW - UAE Warriors 12 in Abu Dhabi, where Khabib Nurmagomedov was present at his corner for the bout.

Also per Khabib Nurmagomedov's (@TeamKhabib) manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00), Khabib will corner his undefeated cousin Usman Nurmagomedov at his upcoming bout on July 31 in Abu Dhabi. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2020

Usman, who is 11-0 in professional MMA, has secured all his victories to date with finishes. Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz has hailed Usman Nurmagomedov in an earlier interview, saying he has the potential to be even "better than Khabib".

Advertisement

Umar Nurmagomedov, another cousin of Khabib with whom he has grown up, has been signed by UFC after he had secured a 12-0 professional MMA career record. Although his debut was delayed last year for various reasons, including COVID-19 travel restrictions, he established himself in the promotion with a good second-round win over Sergey Morozov with rear-naked choke technical submission.