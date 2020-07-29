UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will be present cage side on July 31, but this time, it isn't "The Eagle" who'll be fighting. Khabib Nurmagomedov will instead be present to corner his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov for the latter's upcoming fight in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's hometown Dagestan in Russia has produced several famous names from the world of MMA including the lightweight champion himself and Zabit Magomedsharipov, among others. Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Usman is ready to represent Russia in his next fight in Abu Dhabi.

In his last fight, the Dagestani fighter defeated Ruslan Tuyakov in Gorilla FC with a spectacular second-round TKO. Prior to that, Usman repeated the feat by defeating Roman Golovinov at UAE Warriors 9 with punches in under a couple of minutes inside the very first round.

Usman Nurmagomedov made his professional MMA debut back in 2017 and already boasts of a stellar career record of 9-0. While the UFC lightweight champion, Khabib, is known for his expertise in grappling and Sambo, his cousin Usman has the knack of finishing his opponents with prolific striking abilities.

ESPN Journalist Bret Okamoto took to Twitter to reveal that Khabib Nurmagomedov will indeed be present at his undefeated cousin Usman's corner for the latter's upcoming fight.

Also per Khabib Nurmagomedov's (@TeamKhabib) manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00), Khabib will corner his undefeated cousin Usman Nurmagomedov at his upcoming bout on July 31 in Abu Dhabi. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2020

