UFC 260 card: 3 fights to look forward to the most

UFC 260 is set to take place on March 27, 2021, from the Apex Facility in Nevada, Las Vegas. Along with a pair of big title fights, there are quite a few exciting bouts scheduled for the event that MMA fans will have their eyes on.

In one of the most stacked cards of 2021, UFC 260 will feature a heavyweight and featherweight title clash, involving four of the biggest superstars in the promotion. Despite the withdrawal of an instrumental light heavyweight fight between Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute, UFC 260 will still consist of some interesting matchups.

On that note, let's take a brief look at the three biggest fights to look forward to at UFC 260.

#1 Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 for the UFC Heavyweight Championship

UFC 220: Miocic v Ngannou

Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will be colliding in a rematch at UFC 260. Both heavyweights previously fought each other in 2018, which resulted in a dominating victory for Miocic.

However, Ngannou has significantly grown as a fighter since that loss. 'The Predator' is on a four-fight win streak, securing victories over the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

According to Miocic, the result of the rematch will be the same as the first one. The 38-year-old recently stated that Ngannou's power will not match his speed and precision, which will ultimately tire out the Cameroon-born fighter.

#2 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the UFC Featherweight Championship

Alex Volkanovski Media Opportunity

Alexander Volkanovski will be defending his featherweight title for the second time against Brian Ortega at UFC 260. The Australian scored a controversial win over Max Holloway in his last outing that saw him retain his featherweight strap.

On the other hand, Ortega is coming off a lopsided win against Chan Sung Jung. 'T City' put on a performance of a lifetime against 'The Korean Zombie' which earned him a title shot straight away.

The winner of the match is expected to face Max Holloway, who recently defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7.

#3 Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

UFC 214 Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be looking to get back into the win column at UFC 260. The 38-year-old will face Vicente Luque, who has won eight of his last nine fights.

Woodley, riding on a three-fight losing streak, last fought Colby Covington in September 2020. 'The Chosen One' sustained a rib injury during the fight that forced the referee to halt the contest.

Per sources, UFC finalizing Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) vs. Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) for March 27. What you guys think of this one? pic.twitter.com/CSXP6v1wvg — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 24, 2021

Woodley and Luque are ranked No.7 and No.10 in the welterweight division rankings.