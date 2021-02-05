UFC 260 date: When is Miocic vs Ngannou 2?

UFC 260 pay-per-view headlined by Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will take place on March 27, 2021. The venue of the event is yet to be announced.

UFC 260 will feature a rematch of the January 2018 bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, with the UFC heavyweight title on the line. The two met at UFC 220, where Miocic picked up a clinical decision win.

Francis Ngannou has recovered since the defeat and has been the top contender in the division for a while now; he has run through four top heavyweights one after the other in the last couple of years. Curtis Blaydes, Cain Valesquez, Junior dos Santos, and most recently, Jairzinho Rozenstruik - all have fallen prey to 'The Predator' in first-round knockouts.

Ngannou has already signed the contract for the fight, and shared pictures of the same on his Twitter with the hashtag 'uncrowned champ'.

Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, is fresh off his iconic rivalry with Daniel Cormier that played out over a trilogy. Miocic sealed it 2-1 with a decision win over Cormier last August.

UFC 260: Who else is fighting?

UFC promises to put up some of the most stacked cards in the next couple of months, carrying on the momentum from UFC 257 headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. There will be as many as six title fights till the end of March.

Other than the heavyweight title bout between Miocic and Ngannou, the featherweight championship will also be up for grabs at UFC 260. Brian Ortega will challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the 145-pounds belt.

Ortega has no losses in his record except one doctor's stoppage TKO to Max Holloway in 2018. He bounced back from that with a decision win over 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung last October and is now set to fight the featherweight champ in the co-main event of UFC 260. This will be Volkanovski's second title defence since he picked up the belt from Max Holloway in December, 2019.

A fight between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and promising newcomer Vicente Luque is also reportedly booked for UFC 260.

Per sources, UFC finalizing Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) vs. Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) for March 27. What you guys think of this one? pic.twitter.com/CSXP6v1wvg — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 24, 2021

Luque is currently on a two-fight win streak since his loss to 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson at UFC 244.

He has secured victories over Niko Price and Randy Brown to challenge Tyron Woodley, who himself is coming off three back-to-back defeats against Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and the 170 lb. champ Kamaru Usman.

Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida is also being eyed for UFC 260.