Francis Ngannou reacts to Jon Jones' "daddy comes home" comment directed at UFC heavyweights

Francis Ngannou is clearly not impressed by Jon Jones' bold claims about the heavyweight division.

During UFC Vegas 20's main event between Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, when the fight fell short on delivering as much action as was expected, Jon Jones took a shot at the heavyweight fighters on Twitter. 'Bones' said that the UFC heavyweights should "get used to pushing the pace" as "all this standing around ain't gonna fly when daddy comes home".

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

Jon Jones was quite explicitly referring to his own move up to the heavyweight division, for which he has been training for months now. However, top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is not buying any of that.

Ngannou simply laughed away Jon Jones' comment on Twitter and also agreed to a comment by a fan who pointed out how Jones has not had a finish or decisive win in years.

Daddy comes home? 🤣🤣🤣 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 28, 2021

When he hasn’t had a finish or even a decisive win in years 😂😂 — OD (@smallballgang) February 28, 2021

How does Jon Jones' future look in the UFC heavyweight division?

After relinquishing his title back in August last year, Jon Jones announced that he will be preparing for a move up to heavyweight. He has been keeping true to his words, keeping his fans and followers updated about his progress. He has shared images of his heavyweight physique recently on Instagram, where he looks hulking and all ready for a 265-pound contest.

Dana White has said that once the heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic fights it out with Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, Jon Jones could possibly be the next man in line for a shot at the gold. The heavyweight division is divided regarding the matter.

The two heavyweights whose action started the entire Twitter back-and-forth themselves are also of two different opinions. While Ciryl Gane thinks it would be a shame if Jon Jones got a title shot ahead of the other contenders, Jairzinho Rozenstruik is not bothered by the possibility of that happening.

Ciryl Gane picked up a 50-45 win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at the fight. Despite the lack of action, the contest would surely go on to determine to some extent who would be among the top contenders next once Miocic and Ngannou are done with each other.