"It's a shame" - Cyril Gane reacts to Jon Jones being in line for a heavyweight title shot next

Cyril Gane is no fan of letting Jon Jones cut the line to get ahead of all the heavyweight contenders for a title shot.

In the media scrum for UFC Vegas 20, Cyril Gane shared what he felt about the possibility of Jon Jones getting his title chance ahead of all the other heavyweights who have been working their way up in the division.

When asked if he was okay with Jon Jones cutting in line as 'Bones' has "done a little bit more than him in UFC", as one reporter put it, Cyril Gane said it would be quite a shame if that happened.

"That's a shame! Because there are lots of people in this division already, you understand? So, that's a shame. And if I win this weekend, I think this might gonna put me in the (title) discussion."

.@Ciryl_Gane says Jon Jones getting an immediate heavyweight title shot would be "a shame."#UFCVegas20 | Full interview: https://t.co/cpCKP6VYsx pic.twitter.com/qIlEmzo3Bx — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 25, 2021

Cyril Gane is fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the heavyweight main event of UFC Vegas 20 on February 27, 2021. A light heavyweight bout between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev has been booked for the co-feature of the event.

How does Jon Jones moving up impact the UFC heavyweight division

Cyril Gane probably reflects the opinion of quite a few when he says that Jon Jones getting a title shot ahead of everyone else would be a shame.

Jon Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title in August 2020 to focus on training for heavyweight and becoming a two-division UFC champion, further cement his legacy in the sport. If Jon Jones' social media is anything to go by, Jon Jones is keeping true to his word and going all out to prepare himself for a heavyweight title fight.

Advertisement

Jones' preparations take place amid speculation of a massive superfight with the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who himself is eyeing a second gold by fighting the current light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz.

The heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to defend his title at UFC 260 against the top contender Francis Ngannou on March 27. With Jairzinho Rozenstruik currently ranked at no. 4 in the division, a win over him should ideally put Cyril Gane in a position to be considered for a future title shot. However, Jon Jones' presence certainly puts a cloud of uncertainty over that.

The heavyweight division has been held up for a year and a half owing to the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy, according to Francis Ngannou. Now with Jon Jones here, the other contenders might have to wait even longer to fight it out over the heavyweight belt.