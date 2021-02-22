Is Jon Jones' next fight for the UFC heavyweight title?

Yes. Jon Jones’ next fight will be for the UFC heavyweight title.

Former UFC Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones last competed at UFC 247 on February 8th, 2020. In what was a closely contested five-round war, Jones successfully defended his title against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.

Following this, Jon Jones vacated his UFC light heavyweight title in August 2020 and is yet to return to the octagon. That said, despite Bones being on the sidelines since February 2020, the MMA legend has been making headlines consistently owing to his highly anticipated Heavyweight debut.

Dana White has confirmed that Jon Jones’ next fight will be for the UFC heavyweight title

In a recent interview with BT Sport, UFC President Dana White opened up on some of the UFC’s plans for the 2021 calendar year. White addressed the UFC Heavyweight title picture and where Jon Jones fits into it as he moves up to the division. White stated –

"Yeah, Francis (Ngannou) deserves this shot, you know. And if you look at what Stipe (Miocic) has accomplished, it's impossible not to call him the greatest heavyweight of all time. So, to see him and Francis square off again. And if, imagine if he can beat Francis again, he will look like an absolute killer. Then you would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis."

"I think he (Jon Jones) is ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot." said Dana White. (H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

The heavyweight title rematch is a done deal for UFC 260, sources tell @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/bgw3ai2eSm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 24, 2021

I left the LHW division because I was terrified of Dominic, even though Jan was guaranteed the next title shot.🤷🏾‍♂️ And then once the MW champ suddenly moved up, I knew I had made the right choice 😂 Glad I decided to go the easy route pic.twitter.com/3vXtuTvwcL — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 2, 2021

Jon Jones faces a tough challenge, as the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou awaits him later this year

Reigning UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is scheduled to put his title on the line against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27th, 2021. The first fight between the two transpired at UFC 220 on January 20th, 2018. Miocic held the UFC Heavyweight title back then as well and successfully defended against The Predator via unanimous decision.

Stipe Miocic has racked up two wins and one loss since that bout, with all of them coming against Daniel Cormier.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou has amassed four wins out of his five fights since his title bout with the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. The Predator is also on a four-fight winning streak.

The MMA world is divided as to who emerges victorious in the Miocic-Ngannou rematch. However, the consensus is that either of these two dangerous Heavyweights would pose a huge challenge to Jon Jones in his Heavyweight debut.

Which fighter would you like to see Jon Jones fight for the UFC heavyweight title later this year? Sound off in the comments.

