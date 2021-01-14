Create
'Heavyweight' Jon Jones looks bigger than ever in latest hulking Instagram post

UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2
Joseph Okoh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 14 Jan 2021, 07:14 IST
News
After spending his entire career as a light heavyweight fighter, Jon Jones is bulking up. The former UFC light heavyweight champion looks bigger than ever, indicating that he is moving one division up to heavyweight.

In a series of Instagram posts, the American was seen in a gym working out and flexing his muscles. The pictures were captioned:

‘’It feels good to not be depriving myself of food anymore, can’t fit any of my suits but I’m moving well. 250#’’

The posts arrive amid speculation of a super-fight with Israel Adesanya, who moves to the light heavyweight category to challenge champion Jan Blachowicz. While some fans will love to see that match-up, Jon Jones has never hidden his intention to move to the heavyweight division. He’s targeting a fight with top-ranked heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou if the Cameroonian beats Stipe Miocic in a rematch. However, that fight is not a done deal.

Jon Jones dreams of creating a legacy at heavyweight

Jon Jones relinquished his light-heavyweight title last August to focus entirely on becoming a two-weight world champion to solidify his legacy. ‘Bones’ has also vowed never to return to lightweight again.

Explaining why he vacated the light heavyweight in August, Jones said:

“I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time. I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne.”
Ngannou and Miocic are both tough opponents. The latter is a two-time and current UFC heavyweight champion. However, having spent his whole career at light heavyweight, with the kind of determination Jon Jones is showing, a challenge with either opponent will have fans pumped.

The 33-year-old has not fought since he successfully defended his light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes in UFC 247 in February 2020.. 

Published 14 Jan 2021, 07:14 IST
UFC Jon Jones UFC Fighters
