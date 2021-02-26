"I move pretty good for a fat boy" - bulked-up Jon Jones posts training video ahead of heavyweight showdown

Judging by his recent weightlifting videos on Twitter, it can be affirmed that Jon Jones is bulking up to compete in the heavyweight division of the UFC. However, despite the increase in his overall weight, the former champion claims to have not lost his mobility.

Ahead of his speculated jump to the heavyweight bracket, Jon Jones is training hard to recommence his dominance as a heavyweight contender. In a 36 second-long clip posted by Jones on Twitter, the former light heavyweight champion can be seen training with his striking coaches Mike Winkeljohn and Brandon Gibson.

'Bones' mentioned that he currently weighs 252 pounds and still possesses his patented agility. The Albuquerque native asserted that upon getting in shape, he will be moving at his "all-time best".

I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape pic.twitter.com/qjEsXfShid — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 26, 2021

Jon Jones regularly posts updates of his gradual transformation into the heavyweight frame. Most of these updates involve heavy lifting in the gym.

Who is Jon Jones going to fight next?

There hasn't been any official announcement regarding Jon Jones' next bout. However, earlier this year, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Jon Jones is next in line for the heavyweight title shot.

The belt is up for grabs on March 27th as Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou will battle it out for the strap. In an interview with BT Sport, White mentioned that the winner will fight Jones next.

"Yeah, Francis (Ngannou) deserves this shot, you know. And if you look at what Stipe (Miocic) has accomplished, it's impossible not to call him the greatest heavyweight of all time. So, to see him and Francis square off again. And if, imagine if he can beat Francis again, he will look like an absolute killer. Then you would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis."

Dana White also mentioned that Jon Jones cannot leapfrog Francis Ngannou for the title shot. The Cameroonian has earned his second attempt at the championship with his four-fight winning streak.

"I think he (Jon Jones) is ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot." said Dana White.