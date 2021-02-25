Jairzinho Rozenstruik explains why he doesn't mind Jon Jones 'jumping the queue' for UFC heavyweight title shot

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has assured fans that he accepts Jon Jones will make his UFC heavyweight debut competing for the division's championship.

Competing in the UFC since 2018 and currently ranked No. 4 among the heavyweights, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has only one loss to his record when he got knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 249.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Jairzinho Rozenstruik explained why he does not have a problem with Jones making his debut in the division with a shot at the title. Other heavyweight fighters complained about the UFC putting Jones ahead in the line.

"I'm OK with that – I skipped the line, too. I jumped in from No. 14, beat Alistair Overeem, became No. 6. Lost to Francis and then beat Junior and became No. 3. For me, it's fine if I have to face those guys," Jairzinho Rozenstruik said. "To be the best, you've got to beat the best, and you've got to be fighting everyone in the heavyweight division, especially in the top-15, to improve yourself and to see how your training works."

He believes fighting Jon Jones, or Ngannou, or Stipe Miocic is only a matter of time, as his main objective is the heavyweight championship.

"I'm fine in the meanwhile fighting other guys, and when the title shot comes, I'll be ready, and I'll put on a great performance and even become champion," Jairzinho Rozenstruik guaranteed.

The Surinamese heavyweight enters the octagon for the seventh time in his career this Saturday at UFC Vegas 20. He will try to derail Cyril Gane's hype train and ensure that his place is among the division's best.

Does Jairzinho Rozenstruik aspire to fight Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight belt?

UFC 252 Miocic v Cormier 3: Weigh-Ins

Even though Jairzinho Rozenstruik considers Jon Jones the greatest UFC fighter of all time, he would not put a fight against "Bones" as his biggest desire. The UFC heavyweight championship is what he is after, regardless of who is holding it.

"For me, I actually don't care. The goal is what we're after. It doesn't matter who wins. If Francis [Ngannou] wins, it's going to be nice. We'll get the rematch after he fights [Jon] Jones. The title is on the line, so it's more motivation, which is nicer but actually who wins after March 27, I don't care. Just wish both of them the best of luck," Jairzinho Rozenstruik told MMA Fighting in the same interview.