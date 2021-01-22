Dana White reveals when Jon Jones will make his UFC Heavyweight debut

UFC President Dana White said that Jon Jones will compete for the Heavyweight championship in summer 2021. Jones will face the winner of the upcoming Heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones dominated the UFC Light Heavyweight division for almost a decade. He became the weight class' champion on four different occasions and defended the belt in another 11. Jon Jones decided to move to the heavyweight division pursuing his dream of becoming the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

According to White, Jon Jones will fight for the 265 lb division title in 2021. In an interview with BT Sport's Adam Catterall, the UFC boss affirmed that the title fight involving Jon Jones would happen this summer.

The rematch between current champion Miocic and No. 1 contender Ngannou is expected to happen soon. White praised the two competitors of the future heavyweight title fight.

"Yeah, Francis deserves this shot, you know. And if you look at what Stipe has accomplished. It's impossible not to call him the greatest heavyweight of all time. So to see him and Francis square off again. And if... imagine if he can beat Francis again, he will look like an absolute killer," said White. "Then you would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis." (H/T Sportskeeda for quotes.)

Asked when Jon Jones would be ready to compete in his new division, White said that he should be prepared right after the title fight between Ngannou and Miocic takes place.

"I think he's ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot," said White.

Why is Jon Jones moving to the UFC Heavyweight division?

Jon Jones thinks that he has achieved everything in the UFC Light Heavyweight division. Now "Bones" is aiming to prove that he is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Losing only once in his decade-long UFC career, Jon Jones has a valid claim for the 'GOAT' argument. He believes that winning the Heavyweight belt will put an end to the discussion.

In a talk to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Jon Jones explained why he wants to compete at the heaviest weight class in UFC.

"I do feel like I'm the best fighter in this sport's history. But I just don't want there to be any debate. And one way I can do it is by capturing this heavyweight crown, and that's exactly what I'm going to do." said Jon Jones.