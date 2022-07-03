Watch: Alexander Volkanovski and Henry Cejudo vow to "make something happen" backstage at UFC 276

Alexander Volkanovski put in a performance for the ages in the co-main event of UFC 276. His dominant win over one of the most decorated featherweights in Max Holloway was testament to the standards he has elevated himself to. Far ahead of the rest of the division, Volkanovski sounded off on his need for a challenge in his post-fight interview.

Interestingly, his call may have been answered by someone who watched him dominate his title defense bout from the front row. Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo was at the event alongside Francis Ngannou and met the featherweight champion backstage. The two shared an intriguing conversation. Cejudo had a passionate pitch on hand for Volkanovski:

"This is all competition, man. If an Olympic gold medal to UFC belt ain't enough, man. I just wanna compete, Alexander. As a competitor, I respect it. Congratulations on number 1. I just wanna know how far that I can take it. And I always wanted to challenge you."

'The Great' reiterated his need for 'challenges' and welcomed it, saying, "Let's see what happens." 'Triple C' replied:

"I'm here. I'm here. [indecipherable] And I respect your IQ, and I hope you respect mine. I hope we can make something happen. Congratulations."

Check out the interaction between the two legends below:

The Olympic gold medalist later took to Twitter to quote the video and reinstate his ideas towards a potential return:

The two parted ways after a handshake and a mutual agreement over 'making something happen'.

Alexander Volkanovski could move up divisions like Henry Cejudo

Cejudo is one of the four simultaneous multi-divisional champions in the UFC and he did it across the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. 'Triple C' famously moved up to 135 lbs from 125 lbs, the lightest division. His tweet hints at being open to moving up to 145 lbs and challenging 'The Great' at featherweight.

However, will Alexander Volkanovski wait around for him? The featherweight champion himself hinted at a move up to lightweight and called out Charles Oliveira in his post-fight octagon interview. He seeks a greater challenge after sweeping the trilogy with the most accomplished fighter in the featherweight division:

"I just proved to you that I wanna be in this octagon as much as possible. I wanna be busy. I don't think that this division in itself can keep me busy. I wanna move up, go for double champ and I'll keep two divisions busy. Say, Charles, whoever gets that belt, nothing but respect, I'd love to move up get that double champ status."

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

