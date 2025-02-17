Alexander Volkanovski hints at potential next UFC fight: "We've been in camp for a while"

Alexander Volkanovski has not entered the octagon since February last year, when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, losing the featherweight title in the process. While he does not have a date for his return to the octagon, 'The Great' hinted that his return could be coming soon.

The No.1-ranked featherweight recently revealed that he has been in a fight camp for a while.

There has been no official announcement on Volkanovski's return. However, it is widely assumed that he will challenge Topuria for a featherweight title in his return. Bo Nickal recently revealed that he has been told the bout will headline the upcoming UFC 314 card, which is set to take place in Miami, Florida, in just under two months. 'The Great', 'El Matador' and the UFC have all yet to comment on the rumors, however, both fighters have hinted at being in a camp.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals his top-five fighters of all-time

Alexander Volkanovski has had a career that has many fans labeling him as one of the top five fighters of all time. The former featherweight champion recently revealed his own top-five list during a Q&A on his YouTube channel, stating:

"I’m going to say Demetrious Johnson. I’m going to have to throw Jon Jones in there. Everyone knows my take on the trouble outside of it, but he’s just been champ. He’s been at the top forever so you can’t not [include him]. I know a lot of people are always going to throw out them things - and I do myself because I pride myself on trying to stay away from all that crap as well - but you can’t deny his skill."

Volkanovski continued:

"He’s definitely one of the greatest of all time, so you have to give Jon Jones that. So Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre... I’m going to have to throw Anderson Silva in there, and I’ll throw my boy Israel Adesanya as well. A lot of championships. When it comes to striking, I honestly think he’s the greatest striker the UFC has ever seen so I’m going to go with Israel Adesanya as well."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's top five fighters of all time below (3:00):

The first four names listed by Volkanovski are typically included in most all-time lists. His inclusion of his City Kickboxing teammate, Israel Adesanya, will likely lead to pushback. However, it is difficult to ignore the two-time middleweight champion's impact during his lengthy title reign.

