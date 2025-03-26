Alexander Volkanovski issues bold preview of potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash: "I've felt it firsthand"

Having fought both fighters, Alexander Volkanovski is potentially the most qualified contender to offer an accurate prediction about Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev. 'The Great' provided fans with a preview and detailed how the Georgian-Spanish contender is slightly favored over the lightweight champion.

After knocking out Max Holloway and defending his title, Topuria vacated his featherweight belt. He then announced that he would move up to the 155-pound division to face the Dagestani champion. Although this contest is nowhere close to materializing, fans have begun their predictions on this potential lightweight clash.

In the recent installment of MightyCast hosted by MMA veteran Demetrious Johnson, Volkanovski provided his thoughts on how the lightweight fight would potentially go:

"I think Islam is gonna be a tough match-up for him. Because, Islam can be quite defensive and safe. I think he's gonna know he needs to play it safe with Ilia cause' he knows Ilia is gonna have the puncher's chance. I just think the later rounds is gonna be very difficult for Ilia."

Volkanovski continued:

"If he [Ilia Topuria] puts hands on anyone, if he traps them, gets them where they don't wanna be and lands a nice big shot, its gonna be game-over. He can knockout anyone, even in the lightweight division. I'm going with what I know, and I know Ilia can hit hard. I’ve felt it firsthand."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's predictions below:

Expand Tweet

Volkanovski fought Topuria at UFC 297 after suffering a head-kick loss against Makhachev. The Australian fighter lost via knockout in the second round with two consecutive losses. 'The Great' is set to redeem himself with his upcoming fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

Ilia Topuria's thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314

While Ilia Topuria is scheduled to move up to the 155-pound division, Diego Lopes and former champ Alexander Volkanovski are set to face each other at UFC 314 for the vacant featherweight title. The Georgian-Spanish contender was recently asked about his predictions regarding the contest.

Topuria claimed he believes he is still the king of the featherweight division, irrespective of weight class. Offering Volkanovski and Lopes his well-wishes, 'El Matador' said:

"I don't know how to predict the future. The future of our children is complicated. I don't know, wish you both luck. But come on, everyone knows who is in charge of this division. I have simply left them so they can have fun because it's important for them. For me, I don't need any symptoms."

Check out Ilia Topuria's remarks below:

Expand Tweet

