Alexander Volkanovski joins the prestigious 5 star athlete group in EA Sports UFC 4

Alexander Volkanovski has entered rarefied air as a five-star athlete in UFC 4.

On a recent installment of Check In With The Champ, Daniel Cormier spoke to Alexander Volkanovski on his YouTube channel about several subjects, including his trilogy bout versus Max Holloway, a possible move up for lightweight gold next, and much more.

When asked by Cormier how he feels about leveling up in the world of UFC 4, Volkanovski said:

"Oh mate, it's unreal. It's unreal. Especially like you said man, there's not many people that have had the honor of being a five-star. So that's pretty cool, man. I'm glad to be a part of the club, you know what I mean?"

Volkanovski joins a top-notch group of UFC fighters who have gotten to this level in the EA Sports series. The previous fighters at this caliber include Israel Adesanya, Valentina Shevchenko, Max Holloway, Amanda Nunes, and other MMA legends. The big announcement is getting people talking, so the EA Sports UFC Instagram account put together a fun graphic to celebrate the moment.

Volkanovski joins this tier with his former opponent, Max Holloway, whom Volk defeated three times over a trilogy of featherweight title fights.

Alexander Volkanovkski won the first fight via unanimous decision at UFC 245 and captured the 145 pound crown there.

The sequel affair saw a more polarizing split decision, with Volk once again leaving with his hold on the gold at UFC 251. The third and likely final fight between Volk and Holloway saw the former put on his most comprehensive performance over the latter and win via unanimous decision at UFC 276 on July 2.

Watch Volkanovski's full check-in with Daniel Cormier below:

Alexander Volkanovski's path to five stars

Volkanovski also has a connection to another five star EA Sports athlete. Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya are reigning UFC world champions (featherweight and middleweight, respectively) that have a lengthy, well-documented training history with one another due to sharing the same training camp: City Kickboxing.

'The Great' is riding a remarkable 22-fight winning streak. The generational talent is showing no signs of slowing down after notching the fourth successful defense of his 145 pound gold.

Volkanovski has secured other significant UFC victories over Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, 'Korean Zombie', Brian Ortega, Darren Elkins, and Jeremy Kennedy, to name a few.

