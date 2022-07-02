Alexander Volkanovski looking to "win every exchange" against Max Holloway at UFC 276

Only a few hours are left before the epic trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at UFC 276.The current UFC featherweight champion seems pumped up to dominate Holloway inside the octagon.

After the UFC 276 presser, Alexander Volkanovski sat down with several UFC greats in order to talk through his mindset. Eventually, he revealed that he wants an all-out brawl against Holloway. Volkanovski also confessed that he wants to land every punch and take Holloway out as quickly as possible.

"I need to go out there and do my thing. And I want to win every exchange out there. I don't want to sit there and just have fun out there. I want to punch him in the face, and I want to be there and fire myself up."

Alexander Volkanovski is seemingly unstoppable inside the octagon, sitting atop the featherweight division. He claims that he has already won the fight inside his head and just needs to execute it during the match.

Listen to what Alexander Valkonovski had to say about his upcoming match:

Alexander Volkanovski claims that Max Holloway failed to get inside his head at the UFC 276 presser

The two fighters stood face-to-face at the presser and exchanged a few words, but the champion remained calm and did not react much. Later in the interview, he stated that he thought Holloway was trying to get something out of him, but failed.

"We did our work to put us in a position where people want to see it again. And obviously, he [Max Holloway] wanted to get in my head and [wanted] use the crowd trying to get me. But it wasn't working"

'The Great' also admitted that he didn't want to hype the fight too much, because it is not the first time they've met in the octagon. He believes it is because of his and Holloway's popularity that the fight intrigued the fans in the first place.

Will Holloway get the redemption that he longs for? Or will Volkanovski upset 'Blessed' again? All the questions will likely be answered when the two meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, Las Vegas.

